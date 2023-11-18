Headlines

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

Alabama woman Kelsey Hatcher, born with a rare double uterus, is expecting twins in each of them, surprising both her and her husband.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

In a remarkable and rare occurrence, 32-year-old Kelsey Hatcher from Alabama, who was born with a unique uterine anomaly known as uterus didelphys, is set to welcome not one, but two sets of joy as she is pregnant in each of her double uteri. The news came as a shock to both Hatcher and her husband, who initially had a hard time believing the extraordinary revelation.

Recalling the moment she shared the news with her husband, Hatcher stated, "He said, 'You're lying,' and I said, 'No, I'm not,'" according to NBC.

Already parents to three children aged 7, 4, and 2, the couple thought they were done expanding their family when the unexpected news surfaced during the first ultrasound. "We were done having children biologically. And then when I found out I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" Hatcher shared with Today.com.

During the ultrasound, the couple discovered the presence of two more babies, leading to both laughter and astonishment. "As soon as she moved the ultrasound wand across my belly, I said, 'Oh my gosh, there's another one. Oh my gosh.' She said, 'Yes! There is,'" Hatcher recalled.

However, due to the unique nature of Hatcher's pregnancy, it falls into the high-risk category, requiring additional care and planning. The sisters could be born hours or days apart, given the potential for contractions to start at different times in each uterus. Although Hatcher hopes for a natural birth to facilitate a quicker recovery, potential complications loom, necessitating careful monitoring.

Dr. Richard Davis, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alabama Hospital, highlighted the challenges posed by the double uterus. "The C-section is a little more risky than usual because you have to make an incision in each uterus. That's two incisions and more blood loss."

While Dr. Davis has delivered several women with a double uterus, the scenario of twins in each horn is a first for him. The rarity of such cases adds an extra layer of complexity to the medical considerations.

According to a study by the National Library of Medicine involving nearly 90,000 women, approximately 5.5% of the general population has uterine anomalies. This percentage rises to 8.0% for infertile women, 13.3% for those with a history of miscarriage, and significantly to 24.5% for those experiencing both miscarriage and infertility.

In the general population, the most common uterine anomaly is the arcuate uterus (3.9%), with no increase in occurrence in high-risk groups. However, in high-risk populations, a different anomaly called the septate uterus is the most common. As Kelsey Hatcher navigates this extraordinary journey, medical experts are closely monitoring her unique pregnancy, offering insights into a seldom-seen aspect of reproductive health.

