Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's incredible sense of humour is known to the world. The actor is making headlines with his response to the question - "Which politician do you think will be a 'great actor'"?

During an event organised by media publication Hindustan Times, actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn among others arrived as guests.

The host asked Kumar which politician he thinks will make a "great actor", to which, he replied, "One politician who will make a good actor is Kejriwalji (Aam Aadmi Party Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal)".

The ceremony then witnessed a sudden wave of laughter, with the hosts along with the audience guffawing. Moreover, actor Ajay Devgn was also captured beaming, as he heard his collegue's witty reply.

However, Kumar further clarified and said, "It's a compliment". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was also present on the stage.