Actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in UP's Prayagraj

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday (February 24) took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj where he lauded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts.