Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who haven't shared the stage in three decades, recreated their iconic dance to "Chura Ke Dil Mera," taking fans on a trip down memory lane to the magic of the 90s.
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty brought back a wave of nostalgia as they reunited on stage at the 15th edition of HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025. The duo, who haven't shared the stage in three decades, recreated their iconic dance to "Chura Ke Dil Mera," taking fans on a trip down memory lane to the magic of the 90s.
The prestigious event, hosted by Hindustan Times, saw a gathering of Bollywood's most iconic stars on the red carpet. Adhering to the evening's theme of "Classic Ivory Glamour," Akshay Kumar looked sharp in an all-white suit, while Shilpa Shetty made a stunning entrance in a breathtaking white saree designed by Manish Malhotra. However, the most captivating moment of the night was when they shared the stage, igniting the atmosphere with their sizzling chemistry and electrifying performance.
The iconic song "Chura Ke Dil Mera" from the 1994 film "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" remains a beloved classic. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the track was an instant hit, further enhanced by the electric chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. Fans were treated to an ultimate throwback as the duo recreated the song's signature hook step, proving that their charm remains as fresh as ever.
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who continue to be among Bollywood's most stylish and evergreen actors, left fans hoping for an official on-screen reunion after their impromptu dance performance. Social media was buzzing with excitement, with users showering love on the unexpected yet delightful performance.
The glamorous night was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shikhar Dhawan, Rekha, and Abhishek Bachchan. While the event celebrated fashion and style, Akshay and Shilpa's nostalgic performance became the showstopper, making it a night to remember.
