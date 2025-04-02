A viral video shows Akash Ambani participating in religious activities, meeting devotees, and taking part in rituals.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, also called Tirumala Temple, in Andhra Pradesh. His visit during the VIP break caught attention, and videos of the event quickly went viral on social media.

Wearing traditional attire, Akash Ambani took part in temple rituals and offered prayers. He performed seva, fulfilled his religious vows, and received blessings from the temple priests. After darshan, he was presented with Srivari Theertha Prasadam and a silk shawl as a token of divine blessings.

A viral video shows Akash Ambani participating in religious activities, meeting devotees, and taking part in rituals. He also visited the temple’s Goshala, where he prayed for the well-being of cows, fed them, and received blessings from the temple elephants.

The Ambanis are known for their deep faith in Hindu traditions. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani and his family attended the Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He was accompanied by his sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and his mother Kokilaben Ambani.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani is walking from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple on a religious journey. He encouraged young people to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish, saying that remembering God helps in overcoming challenges. His pilgrimage is expected to be completed in the coming days.

