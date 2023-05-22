Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta seek blessings at Siddhivinayak, Mukesh Ambani holds Prithvi in his arms, watch

In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding Prithvi Ambani in his arms. On the other hand, mo-to-be Shloka Mehta and Akash Mehta could be seen following them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Viral video: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta seek blessings at Siddhivinayak, Mukesh Ambani holds Prithvi in his arms, watch
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his pregnant wife Shloka Mehta recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with their son Prithvi Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The Ambani family is pretty religious and is often spotted at temples seeking blessings from the Gods. 

READ | Weight loss tips: Veg meals to burn fat faster

On May 21, 2023, paparazzi spotted Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Prithvi Ambani coming out of the Siddhivinayak temple premises after seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding Prithvi Ambani in his arms. On the other hand, mo-to-be Shloka Mehta and Akash Mehta could be seen following them. Shloka Mehta wore a pink flowy kurta and showed off her baby bump. Akash Ambani was wearing casual shorts and a contrasting t-shirt. 

Watch the video here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@manav.manglani)

Last week too, the Ambani family was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Akash Ambani was seen carrying Prithvi, and Mukesh Amani stood with them with folded hands.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.