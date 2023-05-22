Viral video: Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta seek blessings at Siddhivinayak, Mukesh Ambani holds Prithvi in his arms, watch

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his pregnant wife Shloka Mehta recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with their son Prithvi Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The Ambani family is pretty religious and is often spotted at temples seeking blessings from the Gods.

On May 21, 2023, paparazzi spotted Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Prithvi Ambani coming out of the Siddhivinayak temple premises after seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding Prithvi Ambani in his arms. On the other hand, mo-to-be Shloka Mehta and Akash Mehta could be seen following them. Shloka Mehta wore a pink flowy kurta and showed off her baby bump. Akash Ambani was wearing casual shorts and a contrasting t-shirt.

Watch the video here

Last week too, the Ambani family was seen seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Akash Ambani was seen carrying Prithvi, and Mukesh Amani stood with them with folded hands.