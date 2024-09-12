Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta attend friend's wedding amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, members of India’s most prominent business family, were spotted attending a friend's wedding in Coimbatore while Mumbai's Antilia was alive with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. This unusual timing has sparked curiosity about their priorities and the private nature of their trip.

Earlier this week, Akash Ambani, the 32-year-old eldest son of Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani, was seen arriving at CSR Landmark Resorts in Coimbatore. Captured on video by the resort owner, Akash was greeted with a bouquet and a warm welcome. His appearance in a traditional outfit, including a pale pink kurta and jacket, was shared on Instagram, generating buzz among followers.

According to Tamil news portal Kamadenu, Akash and Shloka attended the wedding of Gokul Das, the son of a Karnataka businessman, and his bride Nikki. The wedding reception took place on September 7, coinciding with the peak of the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations back in Mumbai. Despite their high-profile celebrations at their Antilia residence, the couple managed to be present at the Coimbatore event, highlighting their ability to balance personal and public engagements.

Shloka Mehta joined Akash on September 8, following her arrival in Coimbatore. Together, they not only attended the wedding but also visited the Isha Yoga Centre, further adding to the intrigue of their private trip amidst the ongoing Ganpati festivities in Mumbai.

This blend of personal celebration and public duty underscores the Ambani family’s intricate balancing act, blending their significant social commitments with their private interests.