Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani has a way to impress people with his witty remarks. Talking about varied topics, from his personal life to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mukesh Ambani’s elder son left no stone unturned when it came to discussing the hot topics of the time alongside some warm personal ones.

The Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited was at the Mumbai Tech Week in a conversation with Harsh Jain. Harsh Jain is the CEO of Dream Sports, an Indian leading sports technology firm with over 250 million users. It has various brands under it including Dream11, fantasy sports platform, FanCode, a sports content and commerce platform, and much more.

Akash Ambani’s witty reply

While asking some serious questions regarding technology, Harsh Jain sneaked in an amusing question to Akash Ambani to see his reaction and get the descendent of India’s largest company puzzled. He asked, “Date night with Shloka or gaming night with the boys?” Jain asked Ambani this question while playing a rapid-fire round after the talk session ended. To everyone’s surprise, Akash Ambani’s reply left the audience amazed and laughing. “The aspiration is for a gaming night with Shloka,” he replied.

Akash Ambani on AI and India’s future in technology

Akash Ambani discussed various topics around technology and shared his views on work life balance, a topic that has become popular after Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek remark. While talking about AI, he discussed both its impact and India’s role in AI. He said that AI will have a big impact on the job sector and that those firms that don't work with AI would lose. He also added that this shift in technology will propel India's economic growth.

“In my view, AI is the engine that will empower India to grow at 10 percent or double-digit growth numbers for the foreseeable future. We need to continue investing in AI infrastructure and data centers that can scale to serve millions of users. At Jio, we are already doing that,” he said.

The scion of Reliance Industries also praised India for “being at the forefront of innovation” and coming out of its “technological laggard” tag. “I think we have established that India is one of the forefront nations [sic] that can adopt technology and use technology for the benefit of the country. We've already showcased to the world — in connectivity — that we can be the leaders of technology, not just be fast followers,” he added.

While sharing his views on work-life balance, he said that he does not have one in his priority but family and work, both he considered his biggest priorities. Taking his own example, he went on to guide audiences regarding an individual's priorities and said that they change as people grow old. The event was held at the Jio Convention Centre which Ambani attended with his wife, Shloka Mehta, and sister, Isha Ambani.