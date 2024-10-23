Did you know that Akash Ambani postponed his wedding with Shloka Mehta? Although, the reason is a generous one. Let's take a look.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of Mukesh Ambani and chairman of Reliance Jio, is successfully carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather and the founder of Reliance group, Dhirubhai Ambani.

On the other hand, his twin sister Isha Ambani is also serving on the executive leadership teams and is a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She has launched various projects under her supervision.

The Ambani siblings got married to the love of their lives within a span of three months. But did you know that Akash Ambani gave up his wedding dates for Isha? Let's delve into the details.

Isha revealed that Akash paved the way for her to get married with Anand Piramal

In an interview with Vogue, Isha Ambani revealed that "it was Akash who got engaged first but pushed the wedding dates ahead so that she could get married with Anand Pirmal".

Calling him a 'dayaalu' (kind) human, Isha said that Akash is "empathetic, gracious and gentle - just like Shloka".

Recalling her brother's words, she said, "'I'll get married afterwards, you take my wedding dates.' He's like one of the most—I don't think there's a word for it in English—'dayalu' humans in this world. He's empathetic, gracious and gentle, just like Shloka."

Know what Isha said about Shloka

During the same interview, Isha revealed that Shloka's sister Diya is her best friend. Notably, Isha and Shloka, too, have been childhood friends. She called her "a part of the family since the beginning".