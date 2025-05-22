A viral clip showing Akash Ambani playing pickleball with his wife, Shloka and a few friends has taken over the internet.

Pickleball is celebrities' current favourite sport. Ranbir-Alia to Virat-Anushka, many star couples have been spotted playing the sport, and now, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have joined this club. A video of this power-couple playing pickleball has delighted the netizens.

A viral clip showing Akash Ambani playing pickleball with his wife, Shloka and a few friends has taken over the internet. Netizens are pleasantly surprised to see Shloka's sporty side, as she looks quite competitive and deeply involved in the game.

The video, originally shared by 'Ambani Update' on Instagram, shows Askash in an olive green t-shirt paired with blue shorts and Shloka in a black tee with matching black shorts.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The duo met at their high school, and eventually, their childhood friendship transformed into a fairytale love story. Earlier, a video of Akash Ambani from a family function went viral, wherein he referred to their bond as 'two bodies, one soul.

Eldest son of India’s billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, and philanthropist Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, tied the knot with school-time sweetheart Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, formerly known as B. Arunkumar & Co and jewellery designer Mona Mehta, in 2019. The couple is blessed with two children: Prithvi, born in December 2020, and Veda, born in May 2023.

Also read: Nita Ambani takes COVID -19 measures, sanitises Jasprit Bumrah's palm before handshake after MI beat DC by 59 runs, watch