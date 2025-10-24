FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani birthday party in Jamnagar: Ranveer-Deepika, Ananya, Karan Johar join the bash

Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a casual look in black pants and an oversized white T-shirt.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani birthday party in Jamnagar: Ranveer-Deepika, Ananya, Karan Johar join the bash
Akash and Isha Ambani celebrated their 34th birthday on October 23, 2025. To mark the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted heading to the birthday party, including actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Karan Johar.

Bollywood descends on Jamnagar for Akash and Isha Ambani's birthday party

Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a casual look in black pants and an oversized white T-shirt. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a bright red bag, which added to his ensemble.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone opted for a more colourful look. She wore a printed half-sleeved shirt. Keeping her hair open, she paired her outfit with white-framed sunglasses.

The young actress quickly made her way inside the airport, while Ranveer waved to the cameras, keeping his style as casual as possible.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Interestingly, this was the couple's first public appearance since sharing a photo of their daughter, Dua, on Diwali. In the photos, Dua was seen smiling and holding her little finger in her mouth.

Deepika held her daughter in her arms, while the baby wore a bright red Sabyasachi dress, with her mother looking regal in a red traditional outfit with matching jewellery.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar was also spotted at the airport. He opted for a casual look in khaki cargo-style pants and a matching jacket. He completed his outfit with a tan bag, sunglasses, and sneakers.

The filmmaker arrived with his children, accompanied by Ananya Panday, who was dressed in an all-white outfit.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Workfront

Ranveer Singh is set to return to the big screen with his espionage action thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

The film will tell the story of Indian Army officer Major Mohit Sharma and stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Keith Sequeria, Manav Gohil, and many others in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Also read: Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'

 

Also read: Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'
