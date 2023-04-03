Video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s son Prithvi's play area in Antilia goes viral, watch

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Prithvi Akash Ambani, the 2-year-old son of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is without doubt the cynosure of all eyes of Ambani family, including grandfather Mukesh Ambani and grandmother Nita Ambani.

It may be recalled that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood on December 10, 2020. Prithvi Akash Ambani has now become an internet sensation and netizens love to know more about him.

Few days ago, celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini shared a video of Shloka Mehta and in the video, Shloka and Akash Ambani can be seen walking in one of the corridors at Antilia. Shloka Mehta, who is expecting her second baby, stood beside a mirror and posed for some pictures. Needless to say, Shloka Mehta is looking stunning and radiant.

After few minutes, Shloka Mehta is joined by her sister Diya Mehta and the two can be seen talking. As the camera panned, we got a glimpse of Prithvi's play area in Antilia. The play area of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s little one was filled with colourful swings and toys.

The play area of Prithvi Ambani had a yellow slide, a mini red-hued car, a playhouse climber, and a glider, among other swings.