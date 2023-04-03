Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s son Prithvi's play area in Antilia goes viral, watch

It may be recalled that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood on December 10, 2020.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s son Prithvi's play area in Antilia goes viral, watch
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Prithvi Akash Ambani, the 2-year-old son of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is without doubt the cynosure of all eyes of Ambani family, including grandfather Mukesh Ambani and grandmother Nita Ambani.

It may be recalled that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood on December 10, 2020. Prithvi Akash Ambani has now become an internet sensation and netizens love to know more about him.

Few days ago, celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini shared a video of Shloka Mehta and in the video, Shloka and Akash Ambani can be seen walking in one of the corridors at Antilia. Shloka Mehta, who is expecting her second baby, stood beside a mirror and posed for some pictures. Needless to say, Shloka Mehta is looking stunning and radiant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

After few minutes, Shloka Mehta is joined by her sister Diya Mehta and the two can be seen talking. As the camera panned, we got a glimpse of Prithvi's play area in Antilia. The play area of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s little one was filled with colourful swings and toys.

The play area of Prithvi Ambani had a yellow slide, a mini red-hued car, a playhouse climber, and a glider, among other swings. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.