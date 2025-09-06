Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes gowns to Shahid Kapoor’s sleek suits, Giorgio Armani has shared a timeless bond with Indian stars. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra have often embraced Armani’s classic elegance on global platforms.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages
Giorgio Armani, one of the most iconic names in global fashion, has always had a special connection with India. Over the years, many Indian celebrities have not only donned his creations but also built a strong bond with the legendary designer. From red carpets to weddings, Armani’s timeless elegance has been a favourite of India’s biggest stars. Here’s a look at the celebrities who share this special bond.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The global icon and former Miss World has often chosen Armani gowns for major international events. Aishwarya’s elegance perfectly complements Armani’s classic style, making her one of the most celebrated Indian muses of the designer.

Sonam Kapoor

Known as Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista, Sonam Kapoor has been spotted in Armani outfits at major international fashion weeks and film festivals. Her experimental yet chic style finds a perfect match in Armani’s sophisticated designs.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, one of India’s most influential style icons, has also chosen Armani ensembles for key appearances. Her affinity for luxury fashion has often reflected Armani’s balance of modernity and timeless grace.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, representing the new generation of Bollywood, has worn Armani creations at global events. Her fresh and youthful persona, paired with Armani’s sleek silhouettes, showcases the brand’s universal appeal.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From Hollywood red carpets to film premieres, Priyanka Chopra has often turned heads in Giorgio Armani gowns. Her powerful global presence has only strengthened Armani’s resonance with Indian and international audiences alike.

Shahid Kapoor

Not just actresses, but Bollywood’s leading men also share a bond with Armani. Shahid Kapoor has been spotted wearing Armani suits at award shows and weddings, carrying the brand’s refined charm with effortless class.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes appearances to Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward choices and Shahid Kapoor’s tailored suits, Giorgio Armani’s legacy continues to live on through Indian stars. This timeless bond between India and the Italian maestro is a true celebration of fashion, elegance, and global glamour.

ALSO READ: Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
