An adorable video of three men performing a witty dance at their cousin's wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, features three men dancing on the song 'Bedardi Raja'. The video begins with them sitting on the floor, with their heads covered with pink dupattas which indeed added a touch of humour to the performance.

As the video proceeds, the men are captured perfectly imitating the steps of the song, usually done by women. The audience sitting in the hall can be seen enjoying the playful performance.

"Aise cousins honge to shaadi hit hogi", the video was titled.

Here's how netizens reacted

The video has so far garnered over four lakh views on social media, receiving immense love from netizens.

"I will marry again if you guys agree to get hired on a special day", an user hilariously commented.

Many users dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section.