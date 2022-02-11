Airtel internet down, netizens have a field day with funny memes

It seems that Airtel woke up this morning only to witness massive trolling on Twitter for its internet services being down across India.

Be it phone internet or broadband, users were not able to access the internet while at work or taking classes online. The next thing you know, social media is filled with what they do best - creating memes. Users also tagged the brand along with memes and posts using the hashtag #AirtelDown expecting the brand to fix the problem.

Some users even compared Airtel to its counterpart Vodafone and Jio expressing the thought of switching their services.

Within no time, Twitter was filled with wild memes mocking the brand for its services. Users took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to the latest show on the block, 'Shark Tank India' to create memes. They even included 'Stars Wars', had to.

Let's take a look at some of them:

From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9 — nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022

Both mobile internet and broadband connections are down. And me trying to figure out restarting router and toggling the fight mode #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/xGWnQXA5S8 — Ashok Chakravarthy (@AshChakravarthy) February 11, 2022

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 February 11, 2022

One user also commented saying, 'This generation doesn't know how to speak to a customer care executive but will tag the brand in memes to solve its problem."