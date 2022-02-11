Search icon
Airtel internet down, netizens have a field day with funny memes

Users took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to the latest show on the block, 'Shark Tank India' to create memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

It seems that Airtel woke up this morning only to witness massive trolling on Twitter for its internet services being down across India.

Be it phone internet or broadband, users were not able to access the internet while at work or taking classes online. The next thing you know, social media is filled with what they do best - creating memes. Users also tagged the brand along with memes and posts using the hashtag #AirtelDown expecting the brand to fix the problem. 

Some users even compared Airtel to its counterpart Vodafone and Jio expressing the thought of switching their services. 

Within no time, Twitter was filled with wild memes mocking the brand for its services. Users took inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to the latest show on the block, 'Shark Tank India' to create memes. They even included 'Stars Wars', had to.

Let's take a look at some of them: 

One user also commented saying, 'This generation doesn't know how to speak to a customer care executive but will tag the brand in memes to solve its problem." 

 

