Airplane carrying 55 passengers, crew crash soon after takeoff in Somalia, know what happened, WATCH

An aircraft carrying 55 people crashed after it experienced a technical issue soon after taking off from Mogadishu on Tuesday. A video posted on X seems to show passengers escaping the aircraft and walking away from the debris on the shore of the Indian Ocean. No serious injuries have been reported. 

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 12:19 AM IST

An aircraft carrying 55 people crashed after it experienced a technical issue soon after taking off from Mogadishu on Tuesday. A video posted on X seems to show passengers escaping the aircraft and walking away from the debris on the shore of the Indian Ocean. No serious injuries have been reported. 

“We are relieved to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe. Investigations are under way to establish what caused the technical issue that led to the emergency landing,” BBC quoted Starsky airline’s spokesman Hassan Mohamed Aden as saying.  

Passengers, Airline applauds pilot for quick action 

Starsky Airlines lauded the pilot for landing the passenger plane safely and said his quick thinking was significant in saving lives of the people on board. “The pilot's swift and calm decision-making played a decisive role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board, and we commend him for how he handled the situation,” Aden added. 

The aircraft, a Fokker 50, flagged a technical issue soon after departing Mogadishu and the crew requested to return, the Civil Aviation Authority said. The plane touched down safely but could not be stopped on the runway, overshot the tarmac and came to a halt in shallow water, CAA director Ahmed Macalin Hassan said. However, it has still not become clear as to what the issue was.  

