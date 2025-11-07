Airlines in THIS country imposes strict ban on carrying Bluetooth earbuds in checked luggage

Three Taiwanese airlines- EVA Air, UNI Air and Tigerair have stopped allowing Bluetooth earphones to be carried into checked luggage. The move aims to curb high risks from lithium batteries which earphones often contain and are charged for a long time while being in the case.

Airlines have been cautious against allowing some items to be carried in flights. Items like Sharp objects, hot and strong-smelling items, have been barred from being included for in-flight items. Many countries have banned items containing lithium batteries during flights due to heavy risk. The latest among them is Taiwanese airlines.

Which airlines has banned earphones in flights?

Tigerair has stated, “Due to flight safety considerations, portable electronic devices such as earphone charging cases and portable electric fans with built-in lithium-ion batteries can only be carried in hand-held or carry-on formats on board the aircraft”.

The decision was taken after fire incidents on flights were reported, allegedly due to broken power banks. This sparked concerns regarding risks around portable chargers, forcing the airlines authority to consider such gadgets during flights. Devices like chargers, cameras, headphones, and more contain lithium batteries which can potentially produce extreme heat in case of short-circuit.

In another statement, UNI Air said, “Bluetooth earphones (including the charging case) are classified as Portable Electronic Devices (PED). For safety reasons, the airline said Bluetooth earphones and their charging cases are not permitted in checked baggage and must be carried in hand luggage instead.”

Similar to Taiwanese airlines, the New Zealand Aviation Authority have also banned them from being carried in checked luggage. It says, “The wireless ear buds / AirPods charger is a form of power bank.”