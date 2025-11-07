FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch

Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal, 2.7 crore forms distributed

Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions, here’s why

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Anubhav Sinha: Filmmakers redefining women leads in Indian cinema

'Isn't Rs 4 lakh alimony enough?’: Supreme Court asks Mohammed Shami's estranged wife as Hasin Jahan challenges Calcutta HC order

What is 'Chicken's Neck'? What steps has India taken to tighten noose around Bangladesh?

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan gives big update on Thala’s participation

'Jaai ke vote daali Bihar': After Brazilian model, this Indian woman is at centre of 'vote chori' row - here's why

Airlines in THIS country imposes strict ban on carrying Bluetooth earbuds in checked luggage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry

'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Jahanara Alam accuses former select

Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics

Viral YouTube challenges come to life, with MrBeast's theme park set to open wit

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch

Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at traile

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS

India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red

HomeViral

VIRAL

Airlines in THIS country imposes strict ban on carrying Bluetooth earbuds in checked luggage

Three Taiwanese airlines- EVA Air, UNI Air and Tigerair have stopped allowing Bluetooth earphones to be carried into checked luggage. The move aims to curb high risks from lithium batteries which earphones often contain and are charged for a long time while being in the case.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

Airlines in THIS country imposes strict ban on carrying Bluetooth earbuds in checked luggage
Taiwan has banned Bluetooth earphones in checked luggage
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Airlines have been cautious against allowing some items to be carried in flights. Items like Sharp objects, hot and strong-smelling items, have been barred from being included for in-flight items. Many countries have banned items containing lithium batteries during flights due to heavy risk. The latest among them is Taiwanese airlines.  

Which airlines has banned earphones in flights? 

Three Taiwanese airlines- EVA Air, UNI Air and Tigerair have stopped allowing Bluetooth earphones to be carried into checked luggage. The move aims to curb high risks from lithium batteries which earphones often contain and are charged for a long time while being in the case. Instead, passengers are strictly told to put them in carry-on luggage. 

Tigerair has stated, “Due to flight safety considerations, portable electronic devices such as earphone charging cases and portable electric fans with built-in lithium-ion batteries can only be carried in hand-held or carry-on formats on board the aircraft”. 

The decision was taken after fire incidents on flights were reported, allegedly due to broken power banks. This sparked concerns regarding risks around portable chargers, forcing the airlines authority to consider such gadgets during flights. Devices like chargers, cameras, headphones, and more contain lithium batteries which can potentially produce extreme heat in case of short-circuit. 

In another statement, UNI Air said, “Bluetooth earphones (including the charging case) are classified as Portable Electronic Devices (PED). For safety reasons, the airline said Bluetooth earphones and their charging cases are not permitted in checked baggage and must be carried in hand luggage instead.” 

Similar to Taiwanese airlines, the New Zealand Aviation Authority have also banned them from being carried in checked luggage. It says, “The wireless ear buds / AirPods charger is a form of power bank.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Bangladesh cricketer Jahanara Alam accuses former selector of sexual harassment; BCB launches inquiry
'Came close to my chest, asked about my...': Jahanara Alam accuses former select
Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics
Viral YouTube challenges come to life, with MrBeast's theme park set to open wit
Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at trailer launch
Priyamani helps The Family Man co-star Ashlesha Thakur after she trips at traile
Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal, 2.7 crore forms distributed
Amid stiff opposition from TMC, SIR begins in West Bengal
Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions, here’s why
Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE