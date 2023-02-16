Airline shocker: Woman strips off her top mid-air, walks barechested inside flight, here's why

Woman runs around topless in flight to smoke | Photo: (Screenshot/Mash)

A woman passenger was restrained mid-flight in Russia for running around bare-chested and demanding to smoke. The woman even allegedly tried to break into the cockpit, telling co-passengers that they all would die.

The incident happened on an Aeroflot airlines flight from Stavropol to Moscow. This woman, identified as Anzhelika Moskvitina (49) by Daily Mail, got up and headed to the toilet to smoke. On being stopped the girl stripped and was without clothes in front of all passengers including children.

In a video shared by Daily Mail, one of the people on the plane then asked her: “Do you understand you're violating the behaviour rules on the plane? There are children here. Respect them at least.” Moskvitina, however, was relentless in attempt to enter the cockpit.

“I understand I’ll got to a mental hospital or to prison for trying this, but I demand to see the pilots,” she said. A spokesperson for the Russian carrier said she was then restrained by a male flight attendant, but not before biting him.

“Due to the passenger’s destructive behaviour, the aircraft captain decided to use a means of restraint on her,” the Aeroflot representative explained to local media.

“Aeroflot emphasises that this case [of violent air rage] again proves the urgent need at the legislative level to toughen punishment for rowdy passengers, including creating a single blacklist of destructive passengers for all airlines.” Following the alarming meltdown, she was monitored by a doctor for the rest of the flight before being handed over to the police at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow.