Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

Patel's video, posted on Instagram, gained immense traction, amassing 6.9 million views, 97,100 likes, and over 8,700 comments.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral
Air India has issued a full refund to Anip Patel, an Indian-American businessman and founder of Chicago-based CaPatel Investments, following his viral Instagram video criticizing the airline's first-class service. The video, which captured his disappointing experience during a 15-hour nonstop flight from Chicago to Delhi, quickly garnered widespread attention online.

Patel’s post detailed various issues with the first-class cabin, including worn-out seating, limited food options, and malfunctioning in-flight entertainment. Despite not filing a formal complaint, Patel revealed on September 18 that Air India proactively contacted him and refunded his $6,300 airfare.

Patel's video, posted on Instagram, gained immense traction, amassing 6.9 million views, 97,100 likes, and over 8,700 comments. In the video, Patel expressed his disappointment with the condition of Air India’s first-class cabin, which he described as “unfit” for a premium fare. He noted ripped seats, mildew, and taped-up items, further emphasizing that the cabin was far below the standards he expected.

"I had heard negative things about Air India in the past, but I was hoping the recent changes under new management would improve the experience — unfortunately, that wasn’t the case," Patel stated.

Patel also mentioned that the in-flight food menu was incomplete, with around 30% of the offerings missing, and only one of each available item for the four first-class passengers. He described the situation as "first come, first serve." Additionally, despite multiple attempts by the cabin crew to fix the inoperative entertainment system, it remained unusable throughout the flight. Adding to his frustration was the lack of Wi-Fi service onboard.

The airline's prompt response to Patel's viral video highlights the increasing impact of social media on customer service, particularly in the airline industry, where passengers often share their experiences online.

While Air India has not publicly commented on the situation, the airline's decision to offer a full refund indicates their recognition of the situation's seriousness. Patel's experience has sparked discussions about Air India's efforts to improve its services under the new management of the Tata Group, which took over the airline in early 2022.

As Patel's video continues to circulate on social media, it raises awareness about the challenges airlines face in delivering high-quality services, especially in premium cabins where expectations are considerably higher.

 

 

 

