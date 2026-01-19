FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses to Australia and New Zealand?

Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in Tests, now in ODIs

Is UN biased? Questions raised over Human Rights Report on Bangladesh unrest ahead of Sheikh Hasina's ouster

ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised schedule announced at icai.org, check new dates and other details here

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC rejects Kuldeep Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence in custodial death case

Narrow escape for 200 passengers of United Airlines: What happened after front wheel of plane had come out?

Yuvraj Singh's hilarious mimicry of Virat Kohli on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show takes internet by storm; watch viral video

Air India plane turns into mini concert hall, Pianist plays Zara Zara in sky at 40,000ft height; Watch viral video

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027, film on track to release this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses to Australia and New Zealand?

Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in Tests, now in ODIs

Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception

Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire

HomeViral

VIRAL

Air India plane turns into mini concert hall, Pianist plays Zara Zara in sky at 40,000ft height; Watch viral video

The heart‑warming video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up more than 7.6 million views. The clip captured a rare, human moment when an Air India flight attendant named Amit, who is seen walking up to passenger Sasmit with a simple request.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

Air India plane turns into mini concert hall, Pianist plays Zara Zara in sky at 40,000ft height; Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the usual post-landing rush, the  Air India aircraft crew got an in-house musical performance, turning the cabin into a tiny concert hall. Just after touching down, the pianist obliged with a 'Zara Zara' rendition, leaving the crew beaming and the internet charmed.

The spontaneous, heart‑warming video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up more than 7.6 million views. The clip captured a rare, human moment when an Air India flight attendant named Amit, who is seen walking up to passenger Sasmit with a simple request. Noticing the small piano Sasmit was carrying, the flight attendant asked if he could play Zara Zara, the much-loved melody from the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Sasmit agreed but offered to play after the touchdown. The crew member waited for him to begin playing the tune on his compact piano. As he played, the mood instantly changed, and the crew also recorded the moment inside the aircraft.

Watch the video here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sasmit Rudra (@sasmitrudra)

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comment section with praises. A social media user reacted, "This type of concert is the best one." A person wrote, "That's amazing! Not just the concert, but also the sincere appreciation for the crew." "Such a respite after the flight for the crew", said a user. "Where some passengers become animals for small issues, and there come passengers like him who make their day, added another user. "Now it's worth delaying a flight...," read a comment. 

The internet has some other in‑flight musical moments that have gone viral in the past. SpiceJet’s Holi dance party, in which the cabin crew surprised passengers by breaking into a choreographed “Balam Pichkari” routine, turning the aisle into a dance floor. The Vistara’s emotional farewell showcased the crew delivering a heartfelt on‑board announcement and singing a short tribute, prompting passengers to clap and share the moment widely. Even Delta’s “Moana” intercom concert during a long tarmac delay, where a young girl grabbed the crew’s mic and belted “How Far I’ll Go,” went viral.


 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses to Australia and New Zealand?
Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy: Good decision or one taken too early after losses
Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in Tests, now in ODIs
Why Team India is losing its home dominance to teams like New Zealand - first in
Is UN biased? Questions raised over Human Rights Report on Bangladesh unrest ahead of Sheikh Hasina's ouster
Is UN biased? Questions raised over Human Rights Report on Bangladesh unrest
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised schedule announced at icai.org, check new dates and other details here
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2026: Revised schedule announced at icai.org, check new dates
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC rejects Kuldeep Sengar's plea for suspension of sentence in custodial death case
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC rejects Kuldeep Sengar's plea for suspension of senten
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement