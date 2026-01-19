Air India plane turns into mini concert hall, Pianist plays Zara Zara in sky at 40,000ft height; Watch viral video

The heart‑warming video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up more than 7.6 million views. The clip captured a rare, human moment when an Air India flight attendant named Amit, who is seen walking up to passenger Sasmit with a simple request.

Amid the usual post-landing rush, the Air India aircraft crew got an in-house musical performance, turning the cabin into a tiny concert hall. Just after touching down, the pianist obliged with a 'Zara Zara' rendition, leaving the crew beaming and the internet charmed.



The spontaneous, heart‑warming video has gone viral on Instagram, racking up more than 7.6 million views. The clip captured a rare, human moment when an Air India flight attendant named Amit, who is seen walking up to passenger Sasmit with a simple request. Noticing the small piano Sasmit was carrying, the flight attendant asked if he could play Zara Zara, the much-loved melody from the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Sasmit agreed but offered to play after the touchdown. The crew member waited for him to begin playing the tune on his compact piano. As he played, the mood instantly changed, and the crew also recorded the moment inside the aircraft.



Watch the video here:





As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens flooded the comment section with praises. A social media user reacted, "This type of concert is the best one." A person wrote, "That's amazing! Not just the concert, but also the sincere appreciation for the crew." "Such a respite after the flight for the crew", said a user. "Where some passengers become animals for small issues, and there come passengers like him who make their day, added another user. "Now it's worth delaying a flight...," read a comment.



The internet has some other in‑flight musical moments that have gone viral in the past. SpiceJet’s Holi dance party, in which the cabin crew surprised passengers by breaking into a choreographed “Balam Pichkari” routine, turning the aisle into a dance floor. The Vistara’s emotional farewell showcased the crew delivering a heartfelt on‑board announcement and singing a short tribute, prompting passengers to clap and share the moment widely. Even Delta’s “Moana” intercom concert during a long tarmac delay, where a young girl grabbed the crew’s mic and belted “How Far I’ll Go,” went viral.



