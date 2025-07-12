Air India plane crash: Gaurav Taneja slams AAIB report, says ‘blame the dead pilots’

According to the AAIB, a dual engine failure occurred seconds after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off when both fuel control switches were moved to the ‘CUTOFF’ position.

Almost a month after the tragic Ahmedabad incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the Air India flight 171 crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

What did the AAIB report say?

According to the AAIB, a dual engine failure occurred seconds after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off when both fuel control switches were moved to the ‘CUTOFF’ position. The cockpit voice recorder captured one pilot asking, “Why did you cut off?” with the other responding, ''I did not do so.''

The exchange shows that one pilot noticed the fuel was cut off and asked the other for an explanation. This has raised confusion over how both engines shut down at once.

Gaurav Taneja's response

Shortly after the release of the report, many objected to it, saying It's easier to blame the pilot.'' Even Gaurav Taneja, aka Fyling beast, took to X and criticised the AAIB report.

''As expected, ‘Blame the deceased Pilot. ’They can’t come back to defend themselves. Boeing has a lot of questions to answer !! BBC already gave Boeing a clean chit!''

In another post, he wrote, ''A very poor #AI171 report submitted by #AAIB. Which aircraft part is at what location, distance and direction is mentioned in detail. BUT Important information like time stamps of:

1) pilot conversations

2) RAT deployment (not when it began supplying)

3) First instance of Fuel control switch(FCS) transition.

4) What did pilots converse for 10 seconds when FCS were toggled from Cut off to RUN?

AAIB has all the info, but chooses to hide it from the public. Lots of basic errors as well. FADEC's full form is incorrect in the OFFICIAL reports. This report looks like an eyewash.''

About the Air India plane crash

On June 12, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's airport for London.

Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

