On June 12, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's airport for London.

After the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 242 lives, a miraculous sight moved everyone. A copy of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was found unburnt in the Wreckage. A clip shows a man holding the sacred book, completely undamaged, leaving the viewer amazed.

The viral video, posted on Instagram by @log.kya.kahenge, has stunned everyone who saw this sight, as not even a single page of the holy book was burnt. ''Amid the devastating Air India plane crash that claimed 241 lives, a copy of the Bhagavad Gita was discovered completely untouched in the wreckage. Not a single page was burnt,'' the caption read.

This powerful incident has moved many hearts and garnered over 400,000 views shortly after it was posted, along with several comments. One user wrote, 'Is this supposed to be some divine lesson..we are unable to comprehend!?' Another user said, '2025 is very dangerous.' A third user commented, 'I request all our Hindu brothers to start reading the Geeta. It's a Beautiful book.' Another user wrote, 'There was also a phone of a crew member that kept on ringing after this devastating incident. Stop finding divinity in a disaster.'

Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

The chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, announced compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. The Tata group of companies will provide support in constructing BJ Medical's hostel.

