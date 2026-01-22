Air India passenger's rant over meal denial and onboard detention leaves internet divided; watch video

A video capturing a flyer arguing with cabin crew after being told his pre-booked non-vegetarian meal was unavailable, has gone viral. The food-related complaint soon sparked debate online.

Air India flight operations have been in constant scrutiny ever since the June 12 2025, crash of Flight AI‑171, a Boeing 787‑8 that went down shortly after take‑off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. At the same time, the airline is facing financial pressures with expect a net loss of at least $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ending 2025‑26. Not only this, social media is flooded with travellers flagging flight‑operation issues ranging from unexpected delays and cancellations, crew's lack of communication, inadequate assistance on the ground and safety-related anxiety. In the latest incident, a flyer highlighted a “non‑veg meal ordeal” on the flight, alleging that his meal didn’t match his dietary request, leading to a broader discussion about catering consistency and quality control.



A video has surfaced online where a flyer, Abhishek, is seen arguing with cabin crew after being informed about his pre-booked non-vegetarian meal was out of stock. What began as a food-related complaint soon turned into a larger discussion about dignity, treatment of passengers, and how airlines handle complaints raised onboard. A post on X read, "On 19 January 2026, Abhishek was travelling on Air India AI2335 from Bangkok to Delhi, seat 29C. He had pre-booked and paid for a non-vegetarian meal, which was confirmed in advance as per airline policy. When the meal trolley finally reached the last rows, he was simply told that the non-veg meal was “over.” There was no apology, no effort to check the system, and no attempt at service recovery. A basic request for what he had already paid for quickly turned into an argument, with the passenger being made to feel at fault for asking," "A foreign passenger seated next to him, who had also pre-booked a meal, faced similar treatment. Instead of calmly verifying bookings and offering assistance, a senior crew member allegedly spoke in a rude and accusatory manner, demanding proof as if the passengers were lying. This incident was never about food alone. It was about dignity, respect, and how paying passengers are treated when they assert their rights," read the post.



According to the passenger, the situation intensified after he said he would file a complaint and share the incident on social media. He alleged that the crew detained him on the plane after landing, confiscated his phone, and pressured him to sign a statement promising not to post online, rather than addressing his issue. He was then given a “Code of Conduct Warning Letter” signed by the pilot, even though he hadn’t been abusive, threatening, or dangerous—his only “offence” was asking for the meal he’d pre‑booked and requesting respectful treatment, according to the post on X.



What did Air India say?

According to reports, Air India said it has taken note of the allegations and is conducting a probe."We are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the allegations made in the video. Necessary measures will be taken depending upon the outcome of the investigation. Air India deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains committed to prioritising the safety and comfort of all passengers and the crew," an airlines spokesperson told India Today.





How did the internet react?



A social media user reacted, "It’s @airindia bhai ! Why do you have any expectations!!! They didn’t provide pre booked wheelchair to my 89 yrs old mother at Delhi airport upon landing and asked her to walk to arrival area." "Air India is going downhill at a really fast pace. Honestly, what’s going on? Even under the Tata Group, the work ethics and professionalism feel seriously disappointing. #AirIndia," another user wrote. "Much over reaction. These things happen and prebooked meals run out as someone ahead changed preferences, I don’t know how the pax addressed the situation and crew. People need to move on and not make videos while the flight is in operation, they can do it after landing," said another user.