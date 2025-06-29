An Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata due to persistent cabin heat, with passengers safely assisted and alternate travel arrangements made.

An Air India flight travelling from Tokyo to Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Kolkata on Sunday, 29 June, after passengers and crew reported experiencing unusually high temperatures inside the cabin. The flight, AI357, was operating from Haneda Airport in Tokyo to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Diversion for Passenger Safety

According to Air India, the decision to divert the flight was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone on board. The airline issued an official statement confirming that the aircraft landed safely in Kolkata, where it is currently undergoing technical checks to identify and fix the problem.

“Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks,” said an airline spokesperson.

Support for Affected Passengers

Air India also assured that its ground staff in Kolkata are providing full assistance to passengers. The team is working to arrange alternative flights to Delhi as soon as possible. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

“Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the spokesperson added.

Technical Checks Underway

At the time of reporting, technical teams are examining the aircraft to determine the cause of the heating issue. While such incidents are rare, airlines often take proactive steps to address even minor technical faults to ensure passenger safety.

The flight diversion highlights Air India’s commitment to passenger well-being, even if it means making a sudden change in the flight route. Passengers will be flown to Delhi once the situation is fully resolved.