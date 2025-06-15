She loved international assignments and was very excited when she left home to join the crew of flight number 12 of AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, which also included two pilots, relatives said.

A 26-year-old flight attendant who died in the Air India plane crash was just a few months away from starting a new chapter of her life. She was all set to exchange rings with a navy merchant in November and tie the knot in 2026. Then on Thursday, Air India flight AI-171 crashed into Ahmedabad and turned into a fireball, taking away her life and dreams as well as the heartbeat of her family.

Roshni Songhare, who lived with her younger brother, Vignesh, and parents, Rajendra and Shobha, on Rajaji Path in Dombivli near Mumbai, is remembered by her relatives as being smart and determined. She did a flight attendant course, started her career with another airline and later joined Air India.

She loved international assignments and was very excited when she left home to join the crew of flight number 12 of AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, which also included two pilots, relatives said.

The family was also happy as she had met a merchant navy officer through a family acquaintance and her engagement was also fixed for later this year.

"She was the heartbeat of this house. We were supposed to get her engaged in November and married in March," a close relative told news agency PTI.

"She was very happy to fly again. We were all waiting for her wedding. Everything was going well," her uncle Pravin Sukhdere said.

Family members tried to contact her after learning about the accident and when they could not be contacted, her father and brother rushed to Ahmedabad. Then came the news that only one passenger survived on the plane, which had 242 people on board - the passenger who managed to get out through the emergency exit just before the plane caught fire.

