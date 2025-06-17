Air New Zealand tops AirlineRatings’ 2025 list of safest full-service airlines, while IndiGo and AirAsia make it to the safest low-cost airlines list.

Air travel continues to be one of the most important forms of transport, connecting people across the world quickly and efficiently. Whether it’s for tourism, business, or trade, flying helps us cover long distances in much shorter times. While comfort and luxury matter for a pleasant flying experience, safety remains the most important factor — and it is the top responsibility of every airline. Every year, full-service airlines are rated based on various safety-related criteria. These include the number of serious incidents in the past two years, the age and size of the airline’s fleet, number of accidents, profitability, pilot training, and international safety certifications such as the IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) and the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) audit results. The aviation safety and product rating site AirlineRatings.com has released its Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines and Top 25 Safest Low-Cost Airlines for 2025, from among the 385 airlines it monitors globally.

Top 10 Safest Full-Service Airlines for 2025

Air New Zealand

Qantas

Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates (tied)

Virgin Australia

Etihad Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

EVA Air

Korean Air

Alaska Airlines

Turkish Airlines

Other well-known names in the top 25 include TAP Portugal, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, SAS, British Airways, Iberia, Finnair, Lufthansa, Swiss, JAL (Japan Airlines), Air Canada, Delta Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and United Airlines. Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, said the competition for the top spot was extremely close. Air New Zealand and Qantas were just 1.5 points apart, but the younger fleet of Air New Zealand gave it a slight edge.

“There was a three-way tie for third place because the scores of Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates were identical in all categories, including fleet age, pilot training, and incident rate,” she added.

Top 25 Safest Low-Cost Airlines

The website also revealed its rankings for low-cost airlines, and two Indian carriers – IndiGo and AirAsia – were included. Other top low-cost airlines include:

HK Express, Jetstar Group, Ryanair, easyJet, Frontier Airlines, Wizz Air, VietJet Air, Southwest Airlines, Volaris, flydubai, Norwegian, Vueling, Jet2, Sun Country Airlines, WestJet, JetBlue Airways, Air Arabia, Eurowings, Allegiant Air, Cebu Pacific, ZipAir, SKY Airline, and Air Baltic.

Some changes from last year include Vietnam Airlines and Iberia making their debut in the top 25, while Korean Air moved up to join the top 10 safest full-service airlines in 2025.



