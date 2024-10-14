Ex-Virgin Atlantic flight attendant Skye Taylor reveals shocking experiences of dealing with unruly passengers, and celebrities during her 17-year career.

Flying in the sky may look glamorous, but the reality behind it can be quite different. A flight attendant from London, named Skye Taylor, recently shared her experiences that reveal some shocking truths about the airline industry. Having worked for 17 years as a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic, she opened up in an interview with Daily Star, where she described some unexpected challenges she faced during flights.

Drunken Passengers Cause Major Problems

Skye recalled an incident from a flight to Las Vegas. Many might think that flying to Las Vegas is an exciting experience, but for her, the thought of it brought chills. She explained that passengers on this route often became uncontrollable due to alcohol. The situation worsened on weekends, with passengers behaving rudely and irresponsibly. Some smoked wipes in the toilets, treated the cabin crew badly, yelled, used abusive language, and even tried to get physical with the crew. Remembering these experiences still unsettles her.

Celebrities and Influencers Can Be a Headache

Skye also talked about the troublesome behavior of some celebrities and influencers. According to her, they could be very rude and expected special treatment, acting as if they were huge stars who deserved VIP attention. She mentioned that some influencers would say things like, "I have a hundred thousand followers," and still felt unimportant when not recognized by the crew. Their attitude often made the flight more challenging.

Cabin Crew Parties Get Out of Hand

During stopovers in Johannesburg, cabin crew members often had wild parties. Skye explained that something chaotic always happened there, usually due to alcohol and the high altitude's effects on people. She witnessed married pilots and flight attendants getting involved in affairs during these stopovers. There were times when the situation escalated so much that she had to leave the party.

An Atmosphere Like an ‘Orgy’

Skye described some stopovers as having an atmosphere that was close to an "orgy," where people could act without any limits. While not every stopover reached that level, it was not far from it. She mentioned feeling very uncomfortable in these situations, particularly because of how some flight managers behaved.

Through Skye's revelations, it's clear that life as a flight attendant involves dealing with more than just passenger safety and comfort; it also means handling some difficult and shocking situations.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

