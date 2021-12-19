Air hostess grooves to Dhvani Bhanushali's new track, netizens ask, 'Are you single?' - WATCH viral video

People love to dance and show it off while they can but not everyone gets time off from work to do so but, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi is known for dancing to famous songs on her empty flights.

Earlier, she has performed dance on songs like Navrai Majhi and Lazy Lad that had gone viral on social media. Now, she is back with another song and another video.

Her latest video shows her dancing on Ash King and Dhvani Bhanushali's song, 'Mera Yaar'. The video went viral the day she posted it on social media and almost gained over 4,000 likes in a single day.

Take a look at the video:



In the video, Uma is seen grooving to the song and nailing all the dance steps. She is seen standing on the isle of the empty flight of SpiceJet. The video was recorded by her colleague and was uploaded by Uma on her personal Instagram handle - 'yamtha.uma' with the caption, "I’m in love with this song."

As usual, netizens loved her performance and left likes and amazing comments on her post while those crushing on her asked her if she had a boyfriend.