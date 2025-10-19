Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s bag catches fire

Videos circulating online show bright orange flames shooting from the overhead compartment and smoke rapidly filling the cabin.

An Air China flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday when a lithium battery in a passenger's carry-on luggage suddenly caught fire mid-air. A video showing flames and thick smoke rising from the overhead bin went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on flight CA139 from Hangzhou, China, to Seoul, South Korea.

Air China confirmed the incident on social media, saying, "On October 18, on flight CA139 from Hangzhou to Incheon, a lithium battery in a passenger's carry-on luggage in the overhead compartment suddenly caught fire. The crew handled the situation immediately, and there were no injuries."

Videos circulating online show bright orange flames shooting from the overhead compartment and smoke rapidly filling the cabin. Passengers screamed in panic, while two flight attendants rushed forward with fire extinguishers and instructed others to stay in place.

The cabin crew quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported. For safety reasons, the pilots diverted the plane to Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The airline stated that a new flight was arranged to complete the journey to Seoul.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise shortly before the fire broke out, and panic ensued for several minutes as smoke filled the aisle. According to local media reports, the source of the fire was a power bank battery, although authorities have not yet confirmed its brand or certification status.

Passengers praised the crew's quick and professional response and reported that the emergency landing was conducted smoothly despite the dangerous situation.

