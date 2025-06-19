Have you ever imagined your favourite Bollywood couple as food vloggers? By food vloggers, here we mean fat with chubby cheeks. That would be super fun to imagine. Well, in the era of Artificial Intelligence, you can easily convert even your wildest imaginations into reality.

A now-viral AI video shows Bollywood couples including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and many others as typical Delhi food vloggers who love to eat and explore.

Shared on 'X', the unique and funny video garnered netizens' reaction. And guess what, netizens have even declared their favourite couple. The award goes to Riteish and Genelia.

Let's first watch the video

Here's how netizens reacted

"Riteish and genelia look super cute", wrote one user. Another user commented, "Genelia is the cutest of them all, twinkle is not recognisable". A third wrote, "Epic".