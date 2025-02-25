VIRAL
According to eyewitnesses, the humanoid robot advanced towards the crowd, reached the barricades, and then charged at people in an attempt to strike them.
A shocking incident occurred at a robotic festival in China, where an AI-powered humanoid robot suddenly went rogue and attempted to attack attendees. The disturbing video has gone viral, sparking widespread concern about safety and the increasing integration of AI with robotics.
AI robot strikes crowd at Chinese festival
According to eyewitnesses, the humanoid robot advanced towards the crowd, reached the barricades, and then charged at people in an attempt to strike them. The crowd was thrown into a state of panic, but fortunately, security personnel quickly intervened and restrained the robot, preventing any injuries.
Reports suggest that a technical glitch was the culprit behind the robot's bizarre behaviour, which sent it on a "mission to eliminate" humans. This incident raises important questions about the reliability and safety of advanced robotics, especially as AI becomes increasingly integrated into these systems.
Watch the viral video here:
Social media reactions
This robotic malfunction has sparked widespread concern about the rapid advancement of AI and its potential consequences. Many are calling for stricter safety protocols and regulations to prevent future disasters. "That’s unsettling, AI safety should be our top priority,” said a netizen. This incident is a warning sign - we can't afford to be reckless with AI development. If we don't establish strict controls now, the next incident won't be a glitch, it'll be a catastrophe,” added another netizen.
Others echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for countries to take a proactive role in AI development and safety. "We can't rely on other nations for technology that could put us at risk. Elon Musk was right to sound the alarm - we need to take action before it's too late," said a user. Some even expressed concerns that the rise of rogue AI is happening faster than predicted. "It's turning on humans much sooner than we thought," remarked one user, highlighting the urgent need for AI safety measures.
Similar incident happened in 2016
A similar robotic malfunction occurred in 2016 at the 18th China Hi-Tech Fair. A robot suddenly broke through a glass barrier and attempted to injure an attendee. An investigation revealed that the incident was caused by human error, as a staff member accidentally pressed a button that sent the robot into reverse acceleration.
