AI or real? 5 easy ways to spot AI-generated images with Google Gemini Nano Banana

With the rise of powerful AI models like Google Gemini Nano Banana, creating hyper-realistic images has become easier than ever. From social media posts to fake news visuals, distinguishing between AI-generated and real photographs is increasingly challenging. Thankfully, with a few simple checks, you can train your eyes to detect the subtle signs of artificial creation. Here are five easy tips to spot AI-generated images.

Look for odd details in faces and hands

AI struggles most with generating human hands, teeth, and ears. If you notice too many fingers, mismatched earrings, or teeth that look blurred or uneven, chances are it’s an AI-generated image. Faces may also show unnatural symmetry or strange skin textures.

Check the background for inconsistencies

Often, the main subject looks clear, but the background reveals flaws. Watch out for distorted text on signs, warped objects, or patterns that don’t align. AI tools tend to focus on the subject while leaving the surroundings oddly blurred or unrealistic.

Zoom into reflections and shadows

Real-world lighting follows physics, but AI sometimes fails to recreate it properly. Check mirrors, windows, and water reflections; if they don’t match the subject, the image is likely fake. Similarly, mismatched or missing shadows are another strong indicator.

Watch out for unrealistic textures

Clothing, skin, or hair may look too smooth, overly glossy, or oddly pixelated in AI images. If something appears too perfect or too artificial, it’s worth questioning. Comparing textures with real photos can help you spot the difference.

Use AI detection tools

Finally, don’t rely only on your eyes. Several free online tools, such as AI image detectors, can analyse a photo and highlight the probability of it being machine-generated. When in doubt, always verify with these resources.

AI image generation is advancing rapidly with tools like Google Gemini Nano Banana, making it harder to tell real from fake. But by checking faces, hands, backgrounds, reflections, and textures, you can improve your detection skills. Combined with online verification tools, these five tips will help you stay ahead in identifying AI-generated images and prevent falling for digital misinformation.

