AI or real? 5 easy ways to spot AI-generated images with Google Gemini Nano Banana

Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post on..., expelled son Tej Pratap says...
Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral
Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21
Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
EPFO Diwali 2025 gift for pensioners? EPS-95 minimum pension likely to increase to Rs 2,500 or Rs 7,500
Bad news for Pakistan, US puts pressure on government to keep defence spending under watch due to...; says, 'civilian public...'
Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
Panic Over, Reality Hits: Trump's H-1B fee spares current workers but crushes new dreams
VIRAL
Learn how to spot AI-generated images created by tools like Google Gemini Nano Banana. Discover 5 simple tips to identify fake visuals by checking faces, hands, backgrounds, shadows, and textures, plus tools to verify authenticity.
With the rise of powerful AI models like Google Gemini Nano Banana, creating hyper-realistic images has become easier than ever. From social media posts to fake news visuals, distinguishing between AI-generated and real photographs is increasingly challenging. Thankfully, with a few simple checks, you can train your eyes to detect the subtle signs of artificial creation. Here are five easy tips to spot AI-generated images.
AI struggles most with generating human hands, teeth, and ears. If you notice too many fingers, mismatched earrings, or teeth that look blurred or uneven, chances are it’s an AI-generated image. Faces may also show unnatural symmetry or strange skin textures.
Often, the main subject looks clear, but the background reveals flaws. Watch out for distorted text on signs, warped objects, or patterns that don’t align. AI tools tend to focus on the subject while leaving the surroundings oddly blurred or unrealistic.
Real-world lighting follows physics, but AI sometimes fails to recreate it properly. Check mirrors, windows, and water reflections; if they don’t match the subject, the image is likely fake. Similarly, mismatched or missing shadows are another strong indicator.
Clothing, skin, or hair may look too smooth, overly glossy, or oddly pixelated in AI images. If something appears too perfect or too artificial, it’s worth questioning. Comparing textures with real photos can help you spot the difference.
Finally, don’t rely only on your eyes. Several free online tools, such as AI image detectors, can analyse a photo and highlight the probability of it being machine-generated. When in doubt, always verify with these resources.
AI image generation is advancing rapidly with tools like Google Gemini Nano Banana, making it harder to tell real from fake. But by checking faces, hands, backgrounds, reflections, and textures, you can improve your detection skills. Combined with online verification tools, these five tips will help you stay ahead in identifying AI-generated images and prevent falling for digital misinformation.
ALSO READ: Google Gemini Nano Banana is viral in India; check out all top trends