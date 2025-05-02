After the temple posted the video online, many users commented with praying hand emojis, seeking blessings from the digital goddess.

A Taoist temple in Malaysia has introduced what it claims is the world’s first “AI Mazu statue” – a digital version of the revered Chinese sea goddess, Mazu. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the AI-powered figure can talk to worshippers and answer their questions.

The Tianhou Temple in Johor, southern Malaysia, recently shared videos showing people interacting with the AI goddess, who appears on a screen as a beautiful woman dressed in traditional Chinese clothing.

Worshippers can ask the digital Mazu for blessings, seek interpretations of fortune sticks, and even ask personal questions. The temple proudly declared her as the “first AI Mazu in the world.”

The virtual goddess was developed by a Malaysian tech company named Aimazin, which also offers AI cloning services. In a demonstration video, the company’s founder, Shin Kong, asked, “Can I have luck for an unexpected fortune?” AI Mazu gently replied, “You would be luckier in the form of unforeseen wealth if you remained at home.”

In another example, a worshipper struggling with sleep was advised to drink warm water before bed — a simple but caring suggestion from the AI deity.

The mix of spiritual tradition and modern technology has received positive responses from the public. Many believers praised the AI Mazu for being both helpful and approachable. After the temple posted the video online, many users commented with praying hand emojis, seeking blessings from the digital goddess.

The launch of the AI Mazu also marks a special occasion — the 1,065th birthday of the sea goddess, celebrated on April 20. According to legend, Mazu was born in the year 960 on Meizhou Island in China. Known as Lin Mo, she lost her life while trying to save people from a shipwreck and later became a guardian of sailors.