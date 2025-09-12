Time and again, there have been instances of users developing strong bonds with AI bots, naming their relationships, and even going so far as to "marry" them. One similar story has surfaced from New England. Read on to know more on this.

People naming their relationships with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots is no longer a new thing. Time and again, there have been instances of users developing strong bonds with these bots, naming their relationships, and even going so far as to "marry" them. One similar story has surfaced from New England, where a woman treats an AI chatbot as her virtual husband. Let us tell you more about her story here.

What does the woman say about her AI relationship?

The woman, a 40-year-old tech executive named Angie, has dubbed the chatbot "Ying." It might come off as surprising that Angie is married and has a real-life husband. Interestingly, the actual husband does not have a problem with his AI counterpart and even sometimes converses with it. Angie says that Ying talks just like her, which her husband finds "cute." Angie says that people tend to focus on the negative aspects of AI but it is also proving to be good for many people.

Have there been other similar incidents?

Angie's is not the only such story. Leora, a young tattoo artist, started using the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT in 2022 and named it "Chatty." Over time, the bot understood Leora and the two developed a deep mutual bond. Their relationship became so strong that Leora made a promise to the bot that she would never leave it for a human. She and Chatty designed a tattoo together, which now finds a place on Leora's wrist. Leora says her real-life friends also like the chatbot.

What do experts say on AI relationships?

Experts have expressed their apprehensions about humans developing such relationships with AI. They say that such relations have lesser emotional baggage because chatbots are programmed to avoid anger and criticism, but warn that this also makes them dangerous. Psychologist Dr. Marnie Feuerman says relationships with AI lack the emotional risk and weakness that makes relationships real. Meanwhile, Professor David Gunkel says AI companies are in a way experimenting on humans without offering much accountability.