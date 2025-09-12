Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details

Meet woman, who scored 700 marks out of 720 in NEET UG 2022, secured AIR 51, now pursuing MBBS from...

Meet Jatinder Singh, Punjab-born cricketer leading Oman against India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Who is Diella? Albania appoints AI minister, how does it work? Details here

Nepal Unrest: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to be interim Prime Minister

'I want him to...': Abhishek Sharma’s father reveals his wish ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

Why pilots don’t wear perfume in cockpit? Aviation rule you never heard of

As Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah continues blockbuster run, actor postpones his period drama Kaantha, new release date...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay Kapur's inheritance hearing goes viral: 'Don't shout at...'

Karisma, Priya's lawyers' heated exchange during Sunjay's inheritance hearing

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeViral

VIRAL

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details

Time and again, there have been instances of users developing strong bonds with AI bots, naming their relationships, and even going so far as to "marry" them. One similar story has surfaced from New England. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

AI love! Woman treats chatbot as husband, real partner also talks to it, know shocking details
Experts have expressed their apprehensions about humans developing a bond with AI.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

People naming their relationships with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots is no longer a new thing. Time and again, there have been instances of users developing strong bonds with these bots, naming their relationships, and even going so far as to "marry" them. One similar story has surfaced from New England, where a woman treats an AI chatbot as her virtual husband. Let us tell you more about her story here.

What does the woman say about her AI relationship?

The woman, a 40-year-old tech executive named Angie, has dubbed the chatbot "Ying." It might come off as surprising that Angie is married and has a real-life husband. Interestingly, the actual husband does not have a problem with his AI counterpart and even sometimes converses with it. Angie says that Ying talks just like her, which her husband finds "cute." Angie says that people tend to focus on the negative aspects of AI but it is also proving to be good for many people.

Have there been other similar incidents?

Angie's is not the only such story. Leora, a young tattoo artist, started using the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT in 2022 and named it "Chatty." Over time, the bot understood Leora and the two developed a deep mutual bond. Their relationship became so strong that Leora made a promise to the bot that she would never leave it for a human. She and Chatty designed a tattoo together, which now finds a place on Leora's wrist. Leora says her real-life friends also like the chatbot.

What do experts say on AI relationships?

Experts have expressed their apprehensions about humans developing such relationships with AI. They say that such relations have lesser emotional baggage because chatbots are programmed to avoid anger and criticism, but warn that this also makes them dangerous. Psychologist Dr. Marnie Feuerman says relationships with AI lack the emotional risk and weakness that makes relationships real. Meanwhile, Professor David Gunkel says AI companies are in a way experimenting on humans without offering much accountability.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Karisma Kapoor was nowhere to be seen for last 15 years': Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev's FIRST reaction amid inheritance dispute
'Karisma Kapoor was...': Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya's FIRST reaction amid...
British vlogger turns accidental reporter, captures Nepal's unrest raw footage; Internet says, 'greatest pov of all times...', watch video
British vlogger turns accidental reporter, captures Nepal's unrest raw footage..
Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest man, his net worth reaches to Rs...
Larry Ellison beats Elon Musk to become world's richest man, his net worth is...
Big blow for Pakistan? Salman Agha’s availability uncertain before Asia Cup blockbuster vs India
Big blow for Pakistan? Salman Agha’s availability uncertain before Asia Cup bloc
iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant
iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve J
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE