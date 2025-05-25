Ever imagined your favourite politicians as school kids? No? Well, AI has a surprise for you -- it has imagined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other tall leaders going to school in uniforms!

Ever imagined your favourite politicians as school kids? No? Well, AI has a surprise for you -- it has imagined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among other tall leaders going to school in uniforms!

Shared on Instagram, the video has gained a massive attraction, with netizens sharing their views on it. The video featured leaders including -- PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin -- going to school, dressed in navy blue uniforms.

Interestingly, the UP CM was shown wearing a saffron uniform and netizens are loving it.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Amazing", an user commented.

"Yogiji is the best", wrote another.

A third joined, "Nitish Kumar and Nirmala Sitharaman look like they are really in school".