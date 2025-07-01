When other lab technicians couldn't locate a single sperm cell in two days, STAR located 44 viable sperm within an hour.

After nearly two decades and 15 failed IVF attempts, a New York couple embraced parenthood, thanks to a breakthrough medical milestone involving Artificial Intelligence(AI). The technological advancement helped in their conception, with an AI-based fertility tool designed at Columbia University. The couple had consulted experts on every continent to address their fertility situation, which involved the husband being diagnosed with azoospermia, a rare but serious condition where no sperm is present in the ejaculate.

How did AI change the game for the couple?

The couple struggled for 20 years to conceive with the help of fertility treatment, including In-vitro fertilisation, the most advanced medical process in the field. They underwent surgeries but were consistently given a ‘no chance’ nod from almost every international consultation. The fundamental problem was diagnosed with the husband, who had azoospermia. The AI-introduced Sperm Track and Recovery(STAR) came to the rescue. When other lab technicians couldn't locate a single sperm cell in two days, STAR located 44 viable sperm, though, within an hour. The groundbreaking AI tool is developed to identify good sperm in semen samples where previously none were seen.