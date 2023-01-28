Search icon
'Ye Akbar hai': AI-generated images of Indian rulers spark debate online

Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after sharing several AI-generated images of Indian rulers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly in recent years. Folks use it in their everyday routines, and many artists use technology to create imaginary scenarios. AI has the ability to create unthinkable things, from snow-covered Kolkata to smog-covered Delhi. Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after sharing several AI-generated images of Indian rulers.

Madhav Kohli, an artist, has created artificial intelligence-enabled art depicting some of India's most powerful rulers. Images of rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Akbar, Muhammad Ghori, and Shah Jahan appear fantastical. In fact, the thread displays portraits of 21 rulers and Kohli had titled the post as- 'The most powerful Indian Rulers in History Created using ai. The post currently has 48.6K views.

The post went crazy viral online garnering more than like. Several Twitteratis opined on the facial features of many rulers, including their sharp noses and complexion. "Why do Babur, Humayun, and Akbar look like they've just stepped out of China?" one of the user wondered. Another user wrote, "I believe the depictions of the Mughals are accurate! They had no Indian features and were actually Mongols.One thing they all have in common is a sharp and large nose, and I personally believe men with this type of nose have a warrior aura." "This will pave the way for many stereotypical depictions of Indian history. Excellent work, "wrote a third.

In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
