'Ye Akbar hai': AI-generated images of Indian rulers spark debate online

screengrab

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly in recent years. Folks use it in their everyday routines, and many artists use technology to create imaginary scenarios. AI has the ability to create unthinkable things, from snow-covered Kolkata to smog-covered Delhi. Recently, an artist went viral on Twitter after sharing several AI-generated images of Indian rulers.

The most powerful Indian Rulers in History



Created using ai



First, Chandragupta Maurya pic.twitter.com/AMJ7CAlvc3 January 26, 2023

Madhav Kohli, an artist, has created artificial intelligence-enabled art depicting some of India's most powerful rulers. Images of rulers such as Chandragupta Maurya, Bindusara, Ashoka, Ranjit Singh, Akbar, Muhammad Ghori, and Shah Jahan appear fantastical. In fact, the thread displays portraits of 21 rulers and Kohli had titled the post as- 'The most powerful Indian Rulers in History Created using ai. The post currently has 48.6K views.

The post went crazy viral online garnering more than like. Several Twitteratis opined on the facial features of many rulers, including their sharp noses and complexion. "Why do Babur, Humayun, and Akbar look like they've just stepped out of China?" one of the user wondered. Another user wrote, "I believe the depictions of the Mughals are accurate! They had no Indian features and were actually Mongols.One thing they all have in common is a sharp and large nose, and I personally believe men with this type of nose have a warrior aura." "This will pave the way for many stereotypical depictions of Indian history. Excellent work, "wrote a third.