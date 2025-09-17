AI-generated video shows world leaders as babies as they celebrate PM Modi's birthday: 'Cutest'

An adorable AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday is making waves online. The video, titled "Modi Ji Birthday Bash", reimagines Prime Minister Modi with several world leaders as cute babies.

The video begins with Meloni, dressed in a pink frock, handing over a giant toffee to PM Modi with 'Melodi' printed on it. Next, President Trump hands the Prime Minister a big gift box, which reads, "Tariffs". And guess what, Russia's Putin gifts PM Modi a replica of S-400.

Watch

"From ladoos bigger than our cheeks to hugs warmer than our tiny arms, baby leaders from across the world — Meloni, Trump, Putin, Xi Jinping — and our very own baby netas have gathered for one grand, giggly celebration", the caption read.

"Happy 75th Birthday, @narendramodi Narendra Modi Ji! May your journey continue to inspire millions, just like these little ones celebrating with laughter, sweets, and unconditional joy. Here’s to a future as bright as the fairy lights and as sweet as a rasgulla. Cheers to Modi Ji — the birthday boy who still makes the world feel young at heart!" it added.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Happy b'day Modiji", wrote one user. Another user commented, "Probably the cutest Mr Trump will ever look/has ever looked". A third wrote, "So cute". "Creativity on peak", a fourth user wrote.

PM Modi's 75th birthday

On PM Modi's 75th birthday, greetings poured in from world leaders, including US President Trump, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others. Moreover, veterans from sports and Bollywood also extended their warm wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday.