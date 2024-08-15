'Haters will say...': AI-generated Video of Elon Musk grooving with Donald Trump goes viral, WATCH

An AI-generated video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump dancing to a classic hit has captured everyone's attention on social media.

An AI-generated video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump grooving on Bee Gees' classic hit "Stayin' Alive has gone viral on the internet.

Elon Musk, himself, shared the video through his post on 'X', and captioned, "Haters will say this is AI", acknowledging the 'playful' side of Artifical Intelligence.

Haters will say this is AI pic.twitter.com/vqWVxiYXeD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2024

This fun AI-generated video carefully portrayed the duo dancing and matching the steps together, leaving the internet in splits.

A user sarcastically wrote, "this is real i was there when they filmed it".

Another user commented, "AMERICA LOVES THIS DUO!!"

Heaping praise on the viral video, another user wrpte, "Best energy I've seen today".

Meanwhile, the video comes at a time when Elon Musk recently unveiled his AI Venture, named xAI.

Notably, this is not the first time that AI-generated videos have grabbed eyeballs.

Earlier, a similar video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing which garnered attention of the whole country. The Prime Minister also lauded the user for sharing his AI-generated video and said that he had 'enjoyed seeing himself dance'.

However, on one hand, Artificial Intelligence provides great opportunities to work on in the technology field, it also poses a challenge as one finds it tough to differentiate between a 'deep fake' video and an original one.