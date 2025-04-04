A Bengaluru job seeker’s LinkedIn post about being ghosted and isolated went viral, drawing support and job offers.

Social media has once again shown its power, as a Bengaluru job seeker’s emotional LinkedIn post has grabbed attention. Prashanth Haridas, who calls himself an “AI enthusiast" and a “localization project manager," shared his struggles of job hunting for years without success. What shocked people the most was a picture he posted showing his own obituary banner.

In his post, Haridas said he had been jobless and “alone" for nearly three years. He spent money on self-grooming, hoping to impress employers, but they ignored him. The most surprising part of his post was a “Rest in Peace" banner with the words, “Hated by all, loved by pain and suffering."

Haridas made it clear that he was not planning to harm himself. “I am not gonna kill myself. I have a lot of things to do, food to try, and places to visit. I just feel dead inside, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life," he wrote.

His post touched many people, leading to an outpouring of support. Some LinkedIn users showed concern for his mental health, while others offered him job opportunities.

“Let us connect. I know times can be tough. Let me know how I can help," one person wrote.

“I am sorry for what you are going through. I cannot imagine how hard it must be. Please take care of yourself," another commented.

Some encouraged him to start his own business. “Do not worry, brother. Start your own company. I also struggled for six months to find a job," a user suggested.

Also read: 'Cool and terrifying': ChatGPT misused to create fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, raising serious concerns over AI safety, netizens react