Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bh

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..

Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers: 'Never sign..'

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones

Ahoi Astami 2025 is a festival dedicated to the well-being of children, celebrated with prayers and fasting by mothers. Share heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and status updates with loved ones to spread joy and blessings. Celebrate devotion, family, and prosperity this Ahoi Astami.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 06:36 AM IST

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahoi Astami, a traditional festival celebrated primarily in parts of North India, holds deep significance for mothers and families. This festival is a special occasion when mothers fast and worship Goddess Ahoi, seeking blessings for the well-being and long life of their children. It is a day filled with devotion, love, and family togetherness, where prayers are offered for the health, happiness, and prosperity of children. As the festival approaches, many people like to share heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, and status updates to spread the spirit of the day among their loved ones. Here are some thoughtful ways to celebrate Ahoi Astami in 2025 and share blessings with your family and friends.

Ahoi Astami Wishes for Loved Ones

  • May Goddess Ahoi shower you with divine blessings, filling your life with prosperity and joy. Wishing you and your family a blessed Ahoi Astami!
  • On this special day of Ahoi Astami, may the blessings of Goddess Ahoi protect your children and bring happiness to your home. Have a wonderful day full of love and light!
  • Let us come together to celebrate Ahoi Astami with devotion and love, praying for the good health and happiness of our children. May this auspicious occasion bring peace and prosperity to your life!
  • May Goddess Ahoi bless you with strength, wisdom, and long-lasting happiness. Wishing you and your children good health and prosperity. Happy Ahoi Astami!

WhatsApp Messages to Share on Ahoi Astami

  • On this holy day of Ahoi Astami, let’s pray for the long life and well-being of our little ones. May Goddess Ahoi’s blessings always guide your family towards happiness and success!
  • Sending my warm wishes for a blessed Ahoi Astami. May your home be filled with laughter, love, and good health as you pray for the well-being of your children.
  • Ahoi Astami is a reminder to cherish the blessings we have and pray for the health and happiness of our children. May your family be blessed today and always.
  • Let the spirit of Ahoi Astami bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to your life. May Goddess Ahoi’s grace fill your home with joy and peace. Happy Ahoi Astami!

Ahoi Astami Status Ideas for WhatsApp and Social Media

  • Blessed by the divine blessings of Goddess Ahoi, may our children be healthy, happy, and prosperous. Happy Ahoi Astami to all!
  • Celebrating Ahoi Astami with devotion and love, praying for the well-being of my children. May this day bring blessings of happiness and peace to all.
  • Wishing everyone a joyful Ahoi Astami! May Goddess Ahoi protect your children and bless your family with endless love and prosperity.
  • On Ahoi Astami, let’s unite in prayer and gratitude for the health, happiness, and long life of our little ones. Have a blessed and joyous day!

Ahoi Astami is a day of gratitude, devotion, and love. It is a celebration of the bond between mothers and children, and a reminder of the blessings that family brings into our lives. By sharing meaningful wishes and messages, we spread joy and positive energy, making the day even more special for those we care about. Whether you're sending a heartfelt WhatsApp message, posting an inspiring status, or simply spending time with loved ones, Ahoi Astami is an opportunity to cherish the blessings we have and pray for the well-being of our families.

Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Ahoi Astami in 2025!

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees
Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check holiday list
Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film was signed in desperation of..., younger actress seduced…, led to…
Amitabh Bachchan's biggest flop film was signed in desperation of...
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance
Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges, Trump declares 'Gaza war over'
Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner swap, Trump says 'Gaza war over'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE