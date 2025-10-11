Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast

Know Ahoi Ashtami 2025 puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, fasting rules, and spiritual significance of this auspicious vrat for child blessings.

In Hindu tradition, Ahoi Ashtami is one of the most sacred fasts observed by mothers for the long life, prosperity, and happiness of their children. This vrat (fast) falls on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, which comes about eight days before Diwali. It is believed that observing this fast with full devotion and rituals pleases Ahoi Mata, who blesses devotees with child happiness and family well-being.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 date and shubh muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, in 2025, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Ashtami Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha will begin at 12:54 pm on October 13 and end at 11:39 am on October 14.

The Ahoi Mata Puja Muhurat will be from 5:33 pm to 6:47 pm, on October 13, which is considered the most auspicious time for worship.

The time to view the stars is around 5:56 pm, while the moonrise will occur at 11:08 pm.

Women observe the fast and traditionally break it after sighting the stars.

Ahoi Ashtami vrat and puja vidhi

On Ahoi Ashtami, women observe a nirjala vrat, abstaining from food and water throughout the day. The fast is broken only after the evening puja and after sighting the stars or the moon.

The puja begins during the Pradosh Kaal, the twilight period. Devotees clean the puja area and spread a red cloth on a wooden platform or chowki. On this, they place an image of Ahoi Mata, often depicting symbols of motherhood.

A kalash (pot) filled with water should be placed before the picture, and a diya. Offerings of roli (vermilion), chawal (rice), flowers, incense sticks, fruits, sweets, and milk are made to the goddess. Women sprinkle water to clean the area, symbolising the holy ritual.

During the puja, the Ahoi Mata Katha (story) is recited while holding seven grains of wheat and coins in the hand. The story narrates how devotion to Ahoi Mata relieved a mother from a curse and restored her children’s well-being.

After the story, devotees offer the wheat grains and coins as dakshina and seek blessings from an elder woman in the family or community. In some traditions, the fast concludes after viewing the stars in the evening, while others wait until moonrise to offer arghya (water offering) to the moon and then eat food.

