Ahead of UP poll results, SP candidate continues vigil overnight closer to EVM strongroom, ditches binoculars

Ahead of the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections on March 10, Thursday, Samajwadi Party candidate Yogesh Verma has caught the fancy of netizens because of this bizarre reason.

Yogesh Verma, the Samajwadi candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, was seen standing in an open jeep with binoculars to his eyes keeping a vigil at an EVM strongroom in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

Not only he but his supporters are also keeping watch on EVMs for 24 hours by maintaining an eight-hour shift.

When asked by news agency ANI as to why he is doing so, Verma said, "What happened in West Bengal? Exit polls had said BJP would come to power but Didi (Mamata Banerjee) formed the government with the full majority. Exit polls are wrong. And it has been a history that the Hastinapur MLA and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh have been of the same party."

Now, Verma has shifted closer to the strong room and kept watch through the night.

"We are close to the EVM strong room and are guarding them 24 hours. Our hard work is locked in these EVMs. We have created a three-layered security system. The first layer is standing close to 200 meters to the place where the EVMs are kept," said Yogesh Verma on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"They (BJP) will try to tamper with EVMs to manipulate the result on the basis of fake exit polls predictions they have issued. Even Akhilesh Yadav has said that even officers are involved in this scam. They will try to manipulate the EVMs as they know SP is winning the elections," the SP candidate alleged.

(With ANI inputs)