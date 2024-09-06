Twitter
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown worth...

Anant Ambani has been actively supporting the Lalbaugcha Raja committee through various initiatives

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 02:17 PM IST

In anticipation of the highly awaited Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, recently donated a 20-kg gold crown valued at Rs. 15 crore to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. Over the last 15 years, Anant Ambani has been actively supporting the Lalbaugcha Raja committee through various initiatives. His association with Lalbaugcha Raja has been strengthened by Reliance Foundation’s contributions to several health-related projects for the committee. 

During the financial challenges faced by the committee during the Covid pandemic, Anant Ambani provided critical support, including the donation of 24 dialysis machines for the committee's patient aid fund. He has since been appointed as an executive advisor to the committee. 

Anant regularly participates in Ganeshotsav events and joins the immersion ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach. Yesterday evening, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed, showcasing the idol adorned in maroon attire and elaborate jewelry, with the highlight being the stunning gold crown, which was meticulously crafted over two months.

 

Lalbaugcha Raja, often referred to as the ‘King of Lalbaug,’ is the most popular Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, drawing thousands of devotees from diverse backgrounds annually. The Ganeshotsav festival, starting on September 7, is one of Maharashtra’s biggest celebrations, spanning ten days filled with vibrant rituals and festivities. The event culminates in the grand visarjan, where Ganesha idols are immersed in water amid chants and lively music.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
