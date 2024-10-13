With the Chhath Puja and Diwali celebrations happening around the same time, trains are fully booked, leaving passengers struggling for tickets

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways is stepping up to meet the travel demand between Patna and Delhi. With the Chhath Puja and Diwali celebrations happening around the same time, trains are fully booked, leaving passengers struggling for tickets. To address this, Indian Railways is introducing a special Vande Bharat train between Patna and Delhi for the first time.

The Vande Bharat train will complete the journey from Patna to Delhi in about 11.5 hours, but it will only have seating, with no sleeper accommodations. The service will run on a trial basis, with stops at key stations like Arrah, Buxar, Prayagraj, and Kanpur.

The train from Delhi will operate on October 30, November 1, 3, and 6, while it will run from Patna on November 2, 4, and 7. Departure from New Delhi is scheduled for 8:25 AM, arriving in Patna by 8 PM. From Patna, the train will depart at 7:30 AM, reaching Delhi by 7 PM.

According to reports, ticket prices for this special service are Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for an AC executive chair car, with meals included.

This initiative aims to provide a smoother travel experience for passengers, allowing them to celebrate the festive season without the stress of finding tickets.