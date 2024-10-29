These measures aim to ensure safe and smooth travel during the festive season

Ahead of festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways is boosting train services to meet the seasonal demand. Western Railway (WR) announced 200 special trains for the festive season, with more than 120 operating on Tuesday, October 29. Around 40 of these will be managed by Mumbai Division, specifically serving high-demand destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

"This is part of our commitment to meet the rising passenger demand," said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a recent press release. Extra coaches have also been added to regular trains to help manage the festive rush.

Here’s the list of Festival Special Trains set to operate on 29th October 2024. pic.twitter.com/NiJtg01gcj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 28, 2024

Eastern Railways is also increasing its services, operating 50 special trains and running 400 additional services for Diwali and Chhath Puja. This marks a rise from last year’s 33 special trains, noted Kaushik Mitra, Eastern Railways PRO.

Following a recent stampede at Bandra station, Indian Railways has taken extra safety precautions. Key Mumbai Division stations like Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Vadodara are now under maximum staff deployment. Platform ticket sales are temporarily restricted until November 8 at several stations to reduce crowding.

Crowd management efforts include a spacious 370 sq. m holding area at Bandra Terminus, designed to hold up to 600 passengers with facilities such as fans, water fountains, and a public announcement system. Similar waiting areas have been set up at Surat and Udhna stations.

These measures aim to ensure safe and smooth travel during the festive season.