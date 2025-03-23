During a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was spotted hugging CSK legend MS Dhoni.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season kicked off on March 22 with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, all eyes are on the highly anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), dubbed the 'El Clasico' of the tournament. Both teams have dominated the competition, each claiming five IPL titles. Ahead of this much-anticipated match, MI capatin Hardik Pandya and former CSK captain MS Dhoni shared a heartwarming moment on the field during training.

During a practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was spotted hugging CSK legend MS Dhoni.

The heartwarming moment saw Pandya refusing to let go of Dhoni, with both players sharing a laugh. In the now-viral video MI skipper can be seen touching Dhoni's biceps and shoulders, possibly expressing admiration for the World Cup-winning captain's remarkable fitness.

Though both the players are in different teams, Pandya, who has played alongside Dhoni for several years in the Indian national team, holds immense respect for the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. It was under Dhoni's captaincy that the Baroda-born cricketer made his international debut in 2016. Since then, Pandya has blossomed into one of the most formidable all-rounders in white-ball cricket.

Following their warm exchange, the two captains engaged in a lengthy conversation. After their chat, both Hardik and Dhoni resumed their individual training sessions.

In the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya will be absent due to a slow over-rate offense incurred by the franchise in their last match of the previous season. Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai Indians in his absence.

Meanwhile, soon after this wideo was shared online, social media users were thrilled to see the two star players together.

One user wrote, "The bromance is all over!!", while another wrote, "Hardik's love and admiration for Dhoni is so pure. But please don't touch his biceps. Najar lag jaygi."

"The care by touching dhoni's hands shows how much pandya loves and cares about dhoni," wrote a third user.

"Brothers for a reason the way HP hugged Thala," said a forth user.