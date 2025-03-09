The Canadian singer, best known for hits like Stitches and Senorita, sent the crowd into a frenzy as he sported Virat Kohli's jersey during his performance. The singer's gesture won the hearts of fans, especially with the Champions Trophy final set for today.

Shawn Mendes made his India debut at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai on March 8, creating a special moment for his fans. The video that is doing the rounds on social media, showed the Canadian singer, best known for hits like Stitches and Senorita, sending the crowd into a frenzy as he sported Virat Kohli's jersey during his performance.

The singer's gesture won the hearts of fans, especially with the Champions Trophy final set for today.

Mendes delivered a power-packed performance as he sang his biggest hits and kept the energy high throughout the night.

Lollapalooza India 2025' is a global music festival that brings together international and Indian artists. Mendes' performance was one of the biggest highlights of the event and marked his first-ever concert in India. The festival will continue until March 9.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, while the Kiwis have been strong under Mitchell Santner's leadership. The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. The Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

India claimed last week's contest against the Kiwis by 44 runs, after posting 249 runs from their 50 overs and restricting New Zealand to 205 all out in the 46th over. While there's been a lot of focus on spin bowlers stepping up in the UAE, it was Matt Henry who starred with the ball for the Black Caps, claiming 5/42 off eight overs, in an innings where Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly for the Kiwis with 81 (120 balls), but couldn't find support in the middle order. India's spinners combined for nine wickets, led by 'secret weapon' Varun Chakravarthy, who took 5/42 -- coincidentally the exact figures as Henry for the Kiwis -- in what was just the 33-year-old leg-spinner's second One Day International.

