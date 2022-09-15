Agra: Schoolchildren urge DM not to take action against teacher over viral FB live, cite loss of studies

Representational Image

A letter written by the students of Composite Girls' School, Jagdishpura, went viral on the Internet media on Tuesday. The letter requested the DM in Agra not to take any action against Sir, Madam and stated that if any action is taken against them, then their studies will be highly affected and urged them to visit the children of the school to talk.

The children were appealing to the DM, writing the story of the ongoing dispute between his Divyang teacher and the teacher of the upper primary school and demanded to investigate the matter by coming to the school. He said to come to school and get rid of this daily dispute, so that our studies can get back on track.

Additionally, it is stated in the students' viral letter that the Monday occurrence of the phone theft led to the disabled teacher's decision to go on Facebook Live. She uses Facebook Live to avoid being attacked.

While accusing the other teacher involved in the argument of using force, students have demanded the authorities to look into the situation and free them from daily quarrels.