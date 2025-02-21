Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnso's routine includes a strict diet, regular exercise, extensive medical testing, and various experimental treatments.

Age-reversing CEO Bryan Johnson, who walked out of Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's podcast due to poor air quality has now added the well-known Indian spice mix garam masala to his diet. The 47-year-old American millionaire is known for reversing his biological age by 5.1 years and growing back his hair after nearly going bald.

Bryan Johnson follows a rigorous diet, works out frequently, undergoes many medical tests, and uses various experimental therapies.

He revealed what he will be consuming over the next three days in an X post shared recently. The Black Bean and Mushroom Bowl with Chickpea Rice, Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots, and Blueprint Superfood Smoothie are among the dishes on the menu.

Interestingly, his recipe for butternut squash soup includes a pinch of garam masala, an Indian spice blend that adds warmth and taste to food.

Johnson has lauded Indian food in the past. In a December 2024 X post, he wrote, "Power is moving away from football and fast food and towards health, science, and Indian food. "

The entrepreneur packed six days' worth of food for his December trip to Bengaluru and Mumbai, despite this endorsement of Indian food. "A lot of people ask me what I do about food when I travel. The first rule is this: food is guilty until proven innocent. This is why I’ve brought with me to India every calorie I’ll eat for six days,” he revealed.

He mentioned foods that fit his tried-and-true Blueprint diet, including matcha, lentils, pea soup, macadamia nut bars, and longevity mixes.